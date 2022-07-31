Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $48.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $891.45. 31,770,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,392,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

