Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03. Textron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a maintains rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.43.

NYSE TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,596,000 after acquiring an additional 64,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

