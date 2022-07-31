TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of TG Venture Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

