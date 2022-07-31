Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THLLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($112.24) to €137.00 ($139.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thales from €145.00 ($147.96) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Trading Down 1.9 %

Thales stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Thales has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.