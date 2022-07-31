The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

CHN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 30,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

