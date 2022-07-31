The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

