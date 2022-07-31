The Crypto Prophecies 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $435,101.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $1.14 million and $435,101.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,290,151 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies
Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.