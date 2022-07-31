The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $188.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.35 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.47). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.47), with a volume of 940,831 shares traded.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 621.21.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,121.21%.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
