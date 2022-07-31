The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $188.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.35 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.47). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.47), with a volume of 940,831 shares traded.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 621.21.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,121.21%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

