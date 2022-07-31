The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

