The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $19,682,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

