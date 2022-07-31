The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-$1.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.74. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $54.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $372,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

