The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-$1.41 EPS.
The Shyft Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.74. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $54.50.
The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
