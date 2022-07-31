The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00015137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $391.66 million and $400,360.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000168 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

