The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.