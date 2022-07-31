THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $185,526.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $693,074.38 and approximately $185,526.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

