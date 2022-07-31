Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in July

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance
TSOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
