TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 4.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 58,197 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

TLGA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 287,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,295. TLG Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

