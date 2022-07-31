Toko Token (TKO) Market Capitalization Tops $36.03 Million

Toko Token (TKO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toko Token has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toko Token has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.
Toko Token Profile
Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.
Toko Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Toko Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toko Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.