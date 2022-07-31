TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 206,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TRMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35 and a beta of -248.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

