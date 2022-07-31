Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 18,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,344. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.