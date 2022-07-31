Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $295.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.75.

TNLIF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.23) to GBX 319 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.52) to GBX 354 ($4.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of TNLIF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Trainline has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

