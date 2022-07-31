Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.54

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.54 and traded as high as $43.83. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 14,808 shares traded.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $373.64 million, a P/E ratio of 288.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

