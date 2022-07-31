TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.33 million. TriMas also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TRS. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 133,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TriMas by 41.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

