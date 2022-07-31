TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$925.6-951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.33 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

