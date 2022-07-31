Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 760,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

