Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $55.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

