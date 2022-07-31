TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the June 30th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MEDS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 4,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,462. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.25.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 75.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TRxADE HEALTH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 2.45% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Recommended Stories

