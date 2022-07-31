Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 895,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 486,359 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 630,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

