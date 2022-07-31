Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-$7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.00. 282,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,973. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.21.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.58.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.