Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.36-$7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.00. 282,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.21. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.58.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 254,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.