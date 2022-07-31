Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.36-$7.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.58.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.77 and its 200 day moving average is $394.21. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 254,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

