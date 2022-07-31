Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

