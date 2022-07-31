UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

