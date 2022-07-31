UBS Group Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $76.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

