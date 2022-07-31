UBS Group Cuts Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,086.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

