UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

