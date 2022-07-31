UBS Group Raises Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $131.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

