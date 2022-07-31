UBS Group Reiterates €36.50 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($61.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

VNA stock opened at €32.47 ($33.13) on Thursday. Vonovia has a one year low of €27.17 ($27.72) and a one year high of €60.96 ($62.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

