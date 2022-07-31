Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Lowered to $42.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $2,838,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

