Ultra Reaches Market Cap of $97.37 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $97.37 million and $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00618131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00264565 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,934,528 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

