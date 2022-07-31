Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $53.28 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 985.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

