Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $53.28 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95.
Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 985.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
