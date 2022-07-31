Umbrella Network (UMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $288,559.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $288,559.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

