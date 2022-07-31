Unicly Genesis Collection Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $29,329.47 and $59.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading
