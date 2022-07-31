Unicly Genesis Collection Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $29,329.47 and $59.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.