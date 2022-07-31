Unido EP Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $978,632.38 and $48,721.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.