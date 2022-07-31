Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,341 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Unifi worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unifi by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Unifi by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Unifi by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unifi

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

