Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.39).

Unilever Stock Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,003.50 ($48.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,746 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,662.62. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £102.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.23.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.54%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

