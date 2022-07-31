Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $48.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

