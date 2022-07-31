Unistake 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,727.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $9,727.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,855,527 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

