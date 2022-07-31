United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is First Foundation Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.57. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.