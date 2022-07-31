United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,999,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

