United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $210.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.57.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

